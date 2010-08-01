Picked up an SC with a toasted 650 last summer and swapped to a small pin 750 (twin carb). It had a Solas KA-SC-J, which I believe is a 14/19, in it which seems too steep for a stock 650, but either way it did fine with the 750. GPS showed 37.8 mph. Just recently put a full Coffman exhaust and a newmiller reworked head (180 psi) on it, and it gained about 5 mph, now at 42.6 mph. The only issue is, I can now get it to cavitate from idle, especially with 2 people in it. So, time to swap to a new impeller, most likely large hub. Does anyone have a good impeller/pitch suggestion? Would really be nice if someone had a similar set up that could tell me their speed and impressions of their impeller. Thanks guys!