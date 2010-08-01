I just bought a 1100 zxi for the wife (future sxr 1100 build) but for now I get bonus points for upgrading her from the 900. I bought it with known electrical problem. The issue is with the green start button. The start switch is not engaging the starter solenoid. I got the ski started and it runs fine on the trailer by jumping the starter solenoid. The stop button wouldn't shut the ignition off.
The previous owner installed a new starter solenoid and main/trim round fuse block. Looks like some of the connectors were corroded so he used automotive crimp style "T" splices. I will be soldering these once I get buttons functional. Under the ignitor box is a smaller box the size of a lighter that has 4 wires connected via a blue plug. The lower row, front female spade connector had a red wire going to it. I can fix this problem but the red wire was cut on the other side. I haven't found where it went to. Can any one tell me where this red wire goes?
There is a white plug with 3 wire connections. Any help on this one?