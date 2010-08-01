pxctoday

    Seadoo Inflatable Paradise PEAK - Really want something like this! Ideas NEEDED!

    Hey all - I had some people on my lake years ago that had this inflatable.. it was awesome!


    Now that I have little ones of my own, I wanted something like this for them.


    I have seen some alternatives (some VERY expensive) and really just want something similar to this...


    Triangle, climb/slide, resting area in the middle.


    Anyone have one of these still? Or know of a brand that sells something similar?


    Is there a forum or group that deals with things like this? I have tried google searching inflatable forums etc, but don't turn up any real results.


    Like the title says, any ideas are GREATLY appreciated!
    Re: Seadoo Inflatable Paradise PEAK - Really want something like this! Ideas NEEDED!

    paradise peak.jpg
