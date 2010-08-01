Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetting recommendations #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,462 Jetting recommendations Current setup...sx pump with 13/18 solas impeller, Bored nozzle, jd ride plate, jd intake grate, pro/k flame arrestor, cdk 40, ported intake, ported cylinder, ported cases, gasket matched thru out, ocean pro head, 1mm over with wiseco pistons, fresh top end with 0 hours, Coffman manifold, Coffman full exhaust, l&s water box. Ski is a 92 550sx reed cylinder with rear exhaust.



I'll be running the cdk for most of the summer till I get the sj built. Then I'll be moving up to a single 44sbn. My elevation is at the 3500 mark with a couple trips a year to the Oregon coast. Jetting and tuning is definitely not my strong point. Any help or recommendations are much appreciated.



Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk - 03 Superjet - 1mm over bore, hooker 9/15, destroyer tubbies, carbon ride plate, cold fusion turn plate, quick steer mod, UMI bars, blowsion pole spring, jetmaniac girdled head, limited chamber b pipe

- 94 WB1 - protec ride plate and top loader, 61x61x (FOR SALE)

- 92 550sx - under construction

