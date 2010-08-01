Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: first ride out this season Kawasaki 750 STS ---dead #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Arizona Posts 8 first ride out this season Kawasaki 750 STS ---dead So it ran fine for a while, then around the middle of the RPM range it got hesitant, on my way back to shore it just up and died on me, kind of think it made some clank or noise, but I honestly can't remember. I cranked it over with the spark plugs removed and it cranked over a couple times then stopped cranking (seems like it's binding up). The first cylinder seems find with an inspection camera through the spark plug hole (minor carbon build up) . the 2nd cylinder looks scorched. The spark plug from the scorched looking cylinder also looks like it got beat up the gap is all messed up. While the other cylinder that looks OK has a normal looking plug. I can get some pics of the cylinder up later. Does this mean is more than likely needs a top end kit?



http://imgur.com/JeNpp9S



http://imgur.com/XahxD4a Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests) Az Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules