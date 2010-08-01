Pm me.
If you ain't crashing, then you're not trying!!! Go buy a sitdown and retire!!!
'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 14-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph!
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Forum Rules