Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My new (used) F15x and Turbo Problem and oil leak .... Please HELP... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2009 Location Poland Age 41 Posts 1 My new (used) F15x and Turbo Problem and oil leak .... Please HELP... Hello all Honda fans !!

Also, I am a longtime Honda jetski fan. I have rental in Poland, I currently have 5 Honda's (4 x f12) and recently bought a used f15x from florida. A few years ago I made a decision to buy honda jetskis, reading reviews on this forum. I have never had any problems with my aquatrax's.





A few days ago I made the first test of my recently bought f15x on the water and I am down.

My F15X accelerates the same or even worse than f12, the maximum speed is only 51 mph (f12 about 57) and max RPMS is only 6000. Is it normal? I have a feeling that the turbo is not working, I can not hear anything and I do not feel any "kick". This is my first problem.







Second thing: After a 20 minute ride, I noticed an oil leak in the hull . I checked the oil and it is OK and clean but slightly smelly, as if slightly burned. Could it show that it was not long exchanged? I'm angry and broke because the seller probably knew what he was selling ...



Can you tell what could be the cause of the oil leak? Can it have any cause with the non-working turbo? Did any of you have it?? How can I check if the turbo is working? Where to start?

Below I paste the movie from the ride, and the photo of the engine compartment after ride.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaZ6nXMsnc4&t=17s



Thank you in advance for your help and advice. Attached Images IMG_20170409_151257.jpg (2.93 MB, 2 views)

1 x Honda Aquatrax R-12 3 x Honda Aquatrax f-121 x Honda Aquatrax R-12 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules