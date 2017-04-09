My new (used) F15x and Turbo Problem and oil leak .... Please HELP...
Hello all Honda fans !!
Also, I am a longtime Honda jetski fan. I have rental in Poland, I currently have 5 Honda's (4 x f12) and recently bought a used f15x from florida. A few years ago I made a decision to buy honda jetskis, reading reviews on this forum. I have never had any problems with my aquatrax's.
A few days ago I made the first test of my recently bought f15x on the water and I am down.
My F15X accelerates the same or even worse than f12, the maximum speed is only 51 mph (f12 about 57) and max RPMS is only 6000. Is it normal? I have a feeling that the turbo is not working, I can not hear anything and I do not feel any "kick". This is my first problem.
Second thing: After a 20 minute ride, I noticed an oil leak in the hull . I checked the oil and it is OK and clean but slightly smelly, as if slightly burned. Could it show that it was not long exchanged? I'm angry and broke because the seller probably knew what he was selling ...
Can you tell what could be the cause of the oil leak? Can it have any cause with the non-working turbo? Did any of you have it?? How can I check if the turbo is working? Where to start?
Below I paste the movie from the ride, and the photo of the engine compartment after ride. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaZ6nXMsnc4&t=17s