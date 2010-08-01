Check out the all new JCRACING Handlepole Lock! For use on all year Kawasaki SXR's including the new 2017 4 stroke.
Do you have an aftermarket handlepole on your ski? Did you lose the the ability to hold your handlepole out of the way when you remove your hood? If so, this is a must have! Offered in 2 different models; one that will work with your stock OEM handlepole bracket and one that will work with the aftermarket brackets such as RRP.
