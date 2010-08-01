pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:48 PM #1
    bisonjr
    bisonjr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Chambersburg
    Posts
    10

    FS: 750ss/xi RD intake grate, OP ride plate, SKAT 12/20, engine mounts. CHEAP!

    OK, here is the last of my items before they go back into storage for another project. Buyer pays shipping, most stuff came out of 750ss.

    R&D scoop grate, great... condition, Fits ST, STS, SS/Xi<<up to 95, $20

    OceanPro ride plate, 750 SS/Xi, salty otherwise good, $20

    Skat Trak 12-20 pulled from a modded 750ss-xi. Leading edges are a little rough, see pics. $25

    650/750 motor mounts, $5 each.

    Thanks-JR
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 