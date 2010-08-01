|
|
-
FS: 750ss/xi RD intake grate, OP ride plate, SKAT 12/20, engine mounts. CHEAP!
OK, here is the last of my items before they go back into storage for another project. Buyer pays shipping, most stuff came out of 750ss.
R&D scoop grate, great... condition, Fits ST, STS, SS/Xi<<up to 95, $20
OceanPro ride plate, 750 SS/Xi, salty otherwise good, $20
Skat Trak 12-20 pulled from a modded 750ss-xi. Leading edges are a little rough, see pics. $25
650/750 motor mounts, $5 each.
Thanks-JR
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules