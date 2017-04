View Poll Results: Would you like the Jettribe Best of the West to continue to use transponders ? Voters 2 . You may not vote on this poll Yes 0 0%

No 2 100.00%

Don't care 0 0% Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Transponders at Best of the West Series Races Poll #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 683 Transponders at Best of the West Series Races Poll If you attended the first two rounds of The Jettribe "Best of the West" series at Windsor Beach in Havasu on April 8th & 9th, then please give your input on whether you would like to use transponders again for the rest of the season.



Please vote only if you raced Saturday and/or Sunday.



Thanks for you input!



Ross Wallach, Race Director

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 12:49 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,681 Re: Transponders at Best of the West Series Races Poll I wasn't there, didn't vote, but like them in GNCC and hare scramble racing.



Was there an issue with them? I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



