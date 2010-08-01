Hello everyone,


New to the family!

Has anyone had fuel leaking out of the top of the fuel tank where the i/o lines and wiring go thru?
I have a 01' Yamaha XLT 1200 66V PV
The end of last year I noticed fuel in my hull thinking it was from maybe the primer kit I installed years ago, but found fuel coming out of the to of the tank.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks in Advance.