Thread: Hydro turf

  Today, 11:22 AM #1
    jasun
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Wolcottville IN
    Age
    36
    Posts
    251

    Hydro turf

    There used to be a guy on here who sold Hydro turf or something like it at good prices. Is he still here?


  Today, 11:27 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    547

    Re: Hydro turf

    riverready21 on ebay has great prices and free and quick shipping
  Today, 12:55 PM #3
    still standin
    resident guru still standin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    michigan, KZOO
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,116

    Re: Hydro turf

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    riverready21 on ebay has great prices and free and quick shipping
    Ordered B Stock from him last Tuesday still haven't received it. No tracking update since last Thursday, Not what I expected from an experienced seller. His Prices are good but the shipping is slow.
  Today, 01:08 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    547

    Re: Hydro turf

    Man that's nuts. I usually get everything in 3 days max and in on the other end of the county. I'm gonna blame USPS in your case. They are the WORST!
