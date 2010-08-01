pxctoday

  Today, 09:54 AM #1
    jasonca
    jasonca is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Quesnel BC
    Age
    40
    Posts
    2

    polaris sltx 1050 gas tank pressure??

    Hello and new to the forum, picked up a 97 sltx the other day and wondering if the gas tank is suppose to have pressure in it? enough to push fuel out the gas cap, i changed the pressure releif valve and the vacume check valve on the tank but didnt help, one thing i find wierd is when i pop the vacume check valve off the hose i can hear air rushing into the tank, i blow through the valve and it works fine and is also brand new, am i missing something? or looking at the wrong parts for tank pressure? Another thing too is when i got this thing there was fuel everwhere inside the hull and all over the motor, the switch was to the on position could that cause fuel everywhere in the hull?
  Today, 10:18 AM #2
    jasonca
    jasonca is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Quesnel BC
    Age
    40
    Posts
    2

    Re: polaris sltx 1050 gas tank pressure??

    i should also ask what direction the arrow points on the pressure releif valve?, the old ones arrow was pointing away from the tank so thats the way i installed the new one
