polaris sltx 1050 gas tank pressure??
Hello and new to the forum, picked up a 97 sltx the other day and wondering if the gas tank is suppose to have pressure in it? enough to push fuel out the gas cap, i changed the pressure releif valve and the vacume check valve on the tank but didnt help, one thing i find wierd is when i pop the vacume check valve off the hose i can hear air rushing into the tank, i blow through the valve and it works fine and is also brand new, am i missing something? or looking at the wrong parts for tank pressure? Another thing too is when i got this thing there was fuel everwhere inside the hull and all over the motor, the switch was to the on position could that cause fuel everywhere in the hull?
-
Re: polaris sltx 1050 gas tank pressure??
i should also ask what direction the arrow points on the pressure releif valve?, the old ones arrow was pointing away from the tank so thats the way i installed the new one
