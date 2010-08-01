Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: polaris sltx 1050 gas tank pressure?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Quesnel BC Age 40 Posts 2 polaris sltx 1050 gas tank pressure?? Hello and new to the forum, picked up a 97 sltx the other day and wondering if the gas tank is suppose to have pressure in it? enough to push fuel out the gas cap, i changed the pressure releif valve and the vacume check valve on the tank but didnt help, one thing i find wierd is when i pop the vacume check valve off the hose i can hear air rushing into the tank, i blow through the valve and it works fine and is also brand new, am i missing something? or looking at the wrong parts for tank pressure? Another thing too is when i got this thing there was fuel everwhere inside the hull and all over the motor, the switch was to the on position could that cause fuel everywhere in the hull? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Quesnel BC Age 40 Posts 2 Re: polaris sltx 1050 gas tank pressure?? i should also ask what direction the arrow points on the pressure releif valve?, the old ones arrow was pointing away from the tank so thats the way i installed the new one Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Wet Wolf Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules