pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 10:42 PM #1
    jrooster
    jrooster is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    wi
    Age
    28
    Posts
    3

    welding kawi 750 case

    working on swapping in a 750 into my X2 when i discovered a crack about the flywheel housing on the case. By the looks of thing this allowed water/moisture and really corroded the flywheel/stator. The motor ran fine with no problems when i pulled it. I have no idea how it happend in that spot. Anyways, im a welder so welding the case will be no problem, im more concered about dumping a bunch of heat into it and getting seals too hot and disforming. Anyone weld cases before with sucsess? Here is a few pictures of the mess i got.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 