working on swapping in a 750 into my X2 when i discovered a crack about the flywheel housing on the case. By the looks of thing this allowed water/moisture and really corroded the flywheel/stator. The motor ran fine with no problems when i pulled it. I have no idea how it happend in that spot. Anyways, im a welder so welding the case will be no problem, im more concered about dumping a bunch of heat into it and getting seals too hot and disforming. Anyone weld cases before with sucsess? Here is a few pictures of the mess i got.