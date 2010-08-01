Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: welding kawi 750 case #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location wi Age 28 Posts 3 welding kawi 750 case working on swapping in a 750 into my X2 when i discovered a crack about the flywheel housing on the case. By the looks of thing this allowed water/moisture and really corroded the flywheel/stator. The motor ran fine with no problems when i pulled it. I have no idea how it happend in that spot. Anyways, im a welder so welding the case will be no problem, im more concered about dumping a bunch of heat into it and getting seals too hot and disforming. Anyone weld cases before with sucsess? Here is a few pictures of the mess i got. Attached Images IMG_1087.JPG (1,016.4 KB, 4 views)

IMG_1087.JPG (1,016.4 KB, 4 views) IMG_1088.JPG (921.8 KB, 4 views)

