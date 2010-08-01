|
|
-
resident guru
Kawasaki 650 based odds and ends
All my excess parts. Most of it is useable. Make offers before it goes in the trash or gets scrapped. Buyer pays shipping. Make offers worth my while to make a trip to the post office.
I take PayPal and please text or call (815)213-1674
Last edited by pgkelly172; Today at 09:58 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules