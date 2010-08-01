pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:57 PM #1
    pgkelly172
    pgkelly172 is offline
    resident guru pgkelly172's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Rock Falls, IL
    Age
    25
    Posts
    976

    Kawasaki 650 based odds and ends

    All my excess parts. Most of it is useable. Make offers before it goes in the trash or gets scrapped. Buyer pays shipping. Make offers worth my while to make a trip to the post office.

    I take PayPal and please text or call (815)213-1674
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by pgkelly172; Today at 09:58 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 