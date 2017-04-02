Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXi Pro Rebuild & Upgrade #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2007 Location TX Posts 225 SXi Pro Rebuild & Upgrade Just what the world needs! Another build thread! Right?!! No? Well here goes anyway!



98 SXi Pro been out of service for a long time. Engine was supposedly "just rebuilt" in the 97 ZXi donor and swapped in SXi electronics minus flywheel about 6 years ago but it never had spark with the SXi electrics.



Electronics: I've sent my E Box & Stator off to Jet Ski Solutions to have them both restored, should get them back sometime soon. I bought what I believe is the correct flywheel on eBay. Visually it has different numbers from the known ZXi flywheel so lets hope its the right one.

If it works I will take it off to have it lightened sometime down the road. I'm not really interested in the total loss system.



I've heard the timing advance plate isn't safe on the SXi Pro Cdi? Can anyone verify this?



Pump: Seems good, so that means I will remove and check it out and probably find something horribly wrong that needs to be fixed...



Engine: Was said to be just rebuilt, well if it was someone didn't do a good job. Cylinder head has signs of debris in cylinder 2, water jackets had white powder in them, most likely corrosion residue and not drugs but still worth mentioning. Pistons say .5 and the bores have wear lines. But one cylinder is missing the bottom of it's sleeve. Im not gonna spend the money to resleeve and bore a #29 cylinder.



Oh yeah, Crank seems smooth and tight so there's one good thing! New seals, the bearings will just be cleaned and assembly oiled.



So I found a set of cylinders on eBay, circle casting mark with no numbers I believe that's a #20 small pin SX cylinder with good ports for low end. I cant see any cracks and the seller says there is none. Ill keep my fingers crossed until it gets here. My neighbor has access to a boring bar or machine, whatever they're called. He says get some pistons so he can measure and bore to the correct size. I'd like to get this cylinder freestyle ported but that will just have to wait.

Currently waiting until this cylinder arrives so I can inspect it better and measure before ordering pistons.



Intake & Exhaust: I'm gonna use the CDK2 carbs and manifold from the ZXi until I feel I've outgrown them. I will get some flame arrestors & adapters for them. The reeds are stock but petals are new I'll use them for now. Will retain chokes for now.

The ski has a Coffman sizzler pipe I believe, with some kind of inline waterbox silencer? I'm told it has no low end power and it's loud. My memory agrees with both of these. I'm in the process of trying to piece together the Factory Pipe Limited system for my ski with a stock waterbox or another baffled one that's not SUPER loud. Well they're getting harder to find and priority #1 is getting it back together with what I've got now.



Hull & Other: The turf job from who even knows when is holding up pretty good.

I powerwashed the outside and the bilge (inside) and Im planning on painting it all fresh and white again on the inside with oil & gas resistant bilge paint.

I'd like to get the handlepole sandblasted and powdercoated open to color suggestions?...

Needs a new bilge pump, it had a 500 gph auto with the 3 position off-auto-on switch next to the choke knob I liked that I think I'll do it that way again opposed to the handlebar switch.

I need to replace the rubber flap on the scupper valve but I'd also like a latch or some way to manually keep it closed if it's gonna be sitting at a dock for a little while or I'm not doing anything crazy that I'd need it. And ideas?





Probably forgot stuff but it's a start.



I ride Lakes and I'm after low end power for buoy racing fun and jumping wakes

2000 GP1200R

Re: SXi Pro Rebuild & Upgrade

20170416_131858.jpg20170405_185256.jpg20170405_185337.jpg20170406_204312.jpg 2017 GP1800

2000 GP1200R

Re: SXi Pro Rebuild & Upgrade

It sank while sitting on dry land and the stator cover was loose 2017 GP1800

2000 GP1200R

