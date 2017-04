Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Question about triple or double carbs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Dallas Age 34 Posts 13 Question about triple or double carbs Can you separate the carbs from a rack of two or more carbs from like a 900zxi or duel carbs from a 750 and just use one of them on a 650 X-2? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

