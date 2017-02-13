Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New From RHAAS!! Billet Sart Stop Housing #1 resident guru Join Date May 2008 Location bay saint louis, ms Age 45 Posts 894 New From RHAAS!! Billet Sart Stop Housing Here is a billet housing for your sxr style start stops switch. This is billet 6061 aluminum. They are anodized for corrosion protection and the fit and finish is excellent. Replace that cruddy looking plastic housing with one of ours!

Price is for the 3 pieces of the housing only. Will work on 440-550, 750sx, 800sxr

You need to use the stock Kawasaki SXR faceplate (Kawasaki part number 32099-3818)

$180

https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...Code=KAWISTART



IMG_20170213_151317725_HDR.jpg Last edited by rhaas; Today at 08:44 PM .

