  Today, 08:41 PM
rhaas
    rhaas
    New From RHAAS!! Billet Sart Stop Housing

    Here is a billet housing for your sxr style start stops switch. This is billet 6061 aluminum. They are anodized for corrosion protection and the fit and finish is excellent. Replace that cruddy looking plastic housing with one of ours!
    Price is for the 3 pieces of the housing only. Will work on 440-550, 750sx, 800sxr
    You need to use the stock Kawasaki SXR faceplate (Kawasaki part number 32099-3818)
    $180
    https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...Code=KAWISTART

    IMG_20170213_151317725_HDR.jpg
    RHAAS PRODUCTS
    urethane motor mounts for watercraft... its about time!!
    http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Rha...12717472096935
    try our new website
    http://www.rhaasproducts.com/
    stay tuned for more products
