|
|
-
resident guru
New From RHAAS!! Billet Sart Stop Housing
Here is a billet housing for your sxr style start stops switch. This is billet 6061 aluminum. They are anodized for corrosion protection and the fit and finish is excellent. Replace that cruddy looking plastic housing with one of ours!
Price is for the 3 pieces of the housing only. Will work on 440-550, 750sx, 800sxr
You need to use the stock Kawasaki SXR faceplate (Kawasaki part number 32099-3818)
$180
https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...Code=KAWISTART
IMG_20170213_151317725_HDR.jpg
Last edited by rhaas; Today at 08:44 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules