Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Speedster gauges not working #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 125 Speedster gauges not working I have a 95 speedster I picked up a few months ago and I'm just now getting around to getting into her. I noticed that none of the gauges work on it. I checked the fuses and they seem ok. Anyone have any suggestions on where to start looking? #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2011 Location Dallas tx Posts 1,459 Re: Speedster gauges not working Fuses should be located either under the hood storage tub or in the big gray mpem/electronics box in the engine bay 2004 Rxp Stock Motor with other light mods

1996 Xp Resurrected july 2014/SOLD 2016

1991 Kawi 750cc Big pin Twin Carb Sport Cruiser Custom (Resurrected Feb 2015 completed June 2015)

2000 XP Saved Spring 2016- Resurrected July 2016 as new

2002 Seadoo ISLANDIA/Sold

CANDoo Pro system #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 125 Re: Speedster gauges not working Yeah I found the mpem box in the engine compartment. I checked the fuses but they looked fine. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules