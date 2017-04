Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 440/550 dual carbs for sale. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 406 440/550 dual carbs for sale. I have a set of blue side draft Mikuni 38mm BN carburators with new rebuild kits, Vortex Pro side draft manifold and flame arrestors, and linkage.



This is a complete setup. Carb kits are not installed.



I'm probably never going to use them.



Make offer. Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 05:14 PM . If you ain't crashing, then you're not trying!!! Go buy a sitdown and retire!!!



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 14-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2006 Location Barnstead, NH Age 39 Posts 5,859 Re: 440/550 dual carbs for sale. Originally Posted by sportsfreak29 Originally Posted by I have a set of blue side draft Mikuni 38mm BN carburators with new rebuild kits, Vortex Pro side draft manifold and flame arrestors, and linkage.



This is a complete setup. Carb kits are not installed.



I'm probably never going to use them.



Make offer.

Prospect Mountain Powersports

Altitude; 653

Limited 87 650SX- 43.6

Limited 93 X2- 45.1

Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7

Stock 92 WR3- 37.0

Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge

2009 superjet- stock 1 owner

1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule

1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class

1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule

1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules