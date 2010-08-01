Hey guys, I'm relatively new to jet skis so be gentle. I have a 05 F12 Aquatrax with 138 hours on it. Before last summer the top Mph on this thing was 72. By the end of last summer it wouldn't go any faster than about 42 mph. So I sent the jet pump off to have it rebuilt. I was told that sounded like the culprit. Changed the oil and put the jet pump back on and its better but still will only run 56mph. Any suggestions on what could be causing the lack of mph. It turns about 7k when running full throttle. Thanks in advance.