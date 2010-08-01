pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:47 PM #1
    660mom
    660mom is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    41
    Posts
    2

    Loss of performance on 05 Aquatrax

    Hey guys, I'm relatively new to jet skis so be gentle. I have a 05 F12 Aquatrax with 138 hours on it. Before last summer the top Mph on this thing was 72. By the end of last summer it wouldn't go any faster than about 42 mph. So I sent the jet pump off to have it rebuilt. I was told that sounded like the culprit. Changed the oil and put the jet pump back on and its better but still will only run 56mph. Any suggestions on what could be causing the lack of mph. It turns about 7k when running full throttle. Thanks in advance.
    Last edited by 660mom; Today at 04:52 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:14 PM #2
    OZTRAX
    OZTRAX is offline
    PWCToday Regular OZTRAX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    On the beach
    Posts
    124

    Re: Loss of performance on 05 Aquatrax

    Is this a non turbo ski ?
    F12X 2007 pretty well stock
    Beat up landrover D1 to tow it
    UPDATE: 1 Small staffy dog for company
    Honda XR 200 80s vintage
    Hamilton J83 jetboat with clevo 351 V8
    9 foot inflatable achilles !!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:57 PM #3
    660mom
    660mom is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    41
    Posts
    2

    Re: Loss of performance on 05 Aquatrax

    Yes it is a non turbo.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 