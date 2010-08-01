Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Loss of performance on 05 Aquatrax #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location North Carolina Age 41 Posts 2 Loss of performance on 05 Aquatrax Hey guys, I'm relatively new to jet skis so be gentle. I have a 05 F12 Aquatrax with 138 hours on it. Before last summer the top Mph on this thing was 72. By the end of last summer it wouldn't go any faster than about 42 mph. So I sent the jet pump off to have it rebuilt. I was told that sounded like the culprit. Changed the oil and put the jet pump back on and its better but still will only run 56mph. Any suggestions on what could be causing the lack of mph. It turns about 7k when running full throttle. Thanks in advance. Last edited by 660mom; Today at 04:52 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2012 Location On the beach Posts 124 Re: Loss of performance on 05 Aquatrax Is this a non turbo ski ?

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location North Carolina Age 41 Posts 2 Re: Loss of performance on 05 Aquatrax Yes it is a non turbo.

