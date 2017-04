Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My Garage Sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Blasterville, USA Age 45 Posts 8,304 My Garage Sale Seeing that I wasn't able to sell my entire garage of parts all at once, I guess I am going to be forced to sell parts individually. Let me know what you need:





1 kawi 1100 new 1100 crank, trued by TJ - 700



2 green kawi cases - 200 each



1 grey set kawi cases - 225





3 green kawi cylinders - 200 each



1 grey kawi cylinder - 225



1 green kawi cylinder cracked sleeve (good for big bore resleeve) - 50



1 Ada kawi 1100 head - 300 with domes



1 Ocean Pro kawi 1100 cast head - 175



2 new 80mm kawi top ends (so, 6 pistons, rings) - 250 per set of 3



3 kawi non cv carbs racks - 125 each



1 kawi cv carb rack - 100



2x 99 stx 1100 ignitions boxs with all internals - 225 each



46mm intake set up (3 x 46mm carbs, r&d manifold, 3 flame arrestors - jetted for 1100 kawi open spec motor) - 700





ALL IS PLUS SHIPPING



Scottie



