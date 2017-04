Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 08 Superjet rebuild #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2009 Location Wrightwood CA-so cal- Age 26 Posts 273 08 Superjet rebuild Last summer I jumped ship from the kawi crew onto team superjet haha. I bought my first superjet las summer, the guy I got it off of said this hull was a prototype for the 08 and up boats. It ripped all last summer then decided to tear it down and add some mods. The plans were wide tray, scupper, trim, b pipe, head, pump cone, and impeller. Attached Images image.jpeg (141.8 KB, 5 views)

image-13.jpeg (124.1 KB, 3 views) image-18.jpeg (127.9 KB, 4 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2009 Location Wrightwood CA-so cal- Age 26 Posts 273 Re: 08 Superjet rebuild After getting a new ada girdled head the front cylinder was at 175, rear was 35..... took it apart and bored to fit 82mm pistons. Attached Images image-30.jpeg (158.3 KB, 3 views)

image-21.jpeg (85.2 KB, 2 views) image-20.jpeg (129.8 KB, 2 views) #3 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2009 Location Wrightwood CA-so cal- Age 26 Posts 273 Re: 08 Superjet rebuild took her out this weekend to test and she ripped! Attached Images image-31.jpeg (99.0 KB, 9 views) #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,676 Re: 08 Superjet rebuild You DID reinforce the footholds, right?







