|
|
-
Frequent Poster
1996 or 1997 Seadoo GTX hull
Looking to buy a hull for a 96 or 97 GTX. Preferably within an hour drive of Detroit area. Not looking for something that is really beat up. I picked up a machine and for the amount of work it will take to repaint it after someone took a spray bomb to it I figured I'd try and find a hull.
Thanks in advance.
-
Re: 1996 or 1997 Seadoo GTX hull
Roadtrip to Austin TX....have several....
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- kswiatk
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules