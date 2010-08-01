pxctoday

  Today, 02:33 PM #1
    chris_65_mustang
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    windsor, ontario
    1996 or 1997 Seadoo GTX hull

    Looking to buy a hull for a 96 or 97 GTX. Preferably within an hour drive of Detroit area. Not looking for something that is really beat up. I picked up a machine and for the amount of work it will take to repaint it after someone took a spray bomb to it I figured I'd try and find a hull.

    Thanks in advance.
  Today, 04:19 PM #2
    Marineking
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Marble Falls TX
    Posts
    800

    Re: 1996 or 1997 Seadoo GTX hull

    Roadtrip to Austin TX....have several....
