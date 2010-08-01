2004 SXR800 with 1100 motor Ski runs great and pulls hard. Heres a list of just some of the parts and mods done
UMI hand pole
UMI steering
TBM cable ends
Borded nozzle Skat impeller
Pro watercraft ride plate
Pro watercraft sponsons front and back
R&D intake grate
STX drive shaft
Aluminum bed plate
new motor mounts
97 1100 motor
R&D timming advance
R&D intake
(3) 44 carbs
Reeds
ADA head pump gas
dried out pipe
Waterbox mod
Alot of work and time in this ski
Asking $5600 cash
Text me for pics
Steve 267-718-8550
Ski is in PA 19446