  Today, 02:13 PM
    Dirtykiddracing
    Dirtykiddracing is offline
    PWCToday Guru Dirtykiddracing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    PA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    491

    SXR800 with 1100 mod

    2004 SXR800 with 1100 motor Ski runs great and pulls hard. Heres a list of just some of the parts and mods done
    UMI hand pole
    UMI steering
    TBM cable ends
    Borded nozzle Skat impeller
    Pro watercraft ride plate
    Pro watercraft sponsons front and back
    R&D intake grate
    STX drive shaft
    Aluminum bed plate
    new motor mounts
    97 1100 motor
    R&D timming advance
    R&D intake
    (3) 44 carbs
    Reeds
    ADA head pump gas
    dried out pipe
    Waterbox mod
    Alot of work and time in this ski
    Asking $5600 cash
    Text me for pics
    Steve 267-718-8550
    Ski is in PA 19446
  Today, 02:18 PM
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    4,676

    Re: SXR800 with 1100 mod

    Dude, I have a flip phone. Anyway you can post pics here?
  Today, 02:41 PM
    Dirtykiddracing
    Dirtykiddracing is offline
    PWCToday Guru Dirtykiddracing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    PA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    491

    Re: SXR800 with 1100 mod

    buy a real phone!
