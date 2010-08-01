Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXR800 with 1100 mod #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2006 Location PA Age 53 Posts 491 SXR800 with 1100 mod 2004 SXR800 with 1100 motor Ski runs great and pulls hard. Heres a list of just some of the parts and mods done

UMI hand pole

UMI steering

TBM cable ends

Borded nozzle Skat impeller

Pro watercraft ride plate

Pro watercraft sponsons front and back

R&D intake grate

STX drive shaft

Aluminum bed plate

new motor mounts

97 1100 motor

R&D timming advance

R&D intake

(3) 44 carbs

Reeds

ADA head pump gas

dried out pipe

Waterbox mod

Alot of work and time in this ski

Asking $5600 cash

Text me for pics

Steve 267-718-8550

Dude, I have a flip phone. Anyway you can post pics here?







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



