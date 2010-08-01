Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni Carb Question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 97 Mikuni Carb Question Hello everyone.

I have my carbs apart again and I'm going through them. Pop off on one was way off so I adjusted that.

Anyways, I pulled the fuel filter out of the non fuel pump carb and out of curiousity, I shoved a piece of vacuum hose in the filter hole and tried blowing through it and couldn't get any air to pass through. Is this normal? Should I be able to blow through it or is it because I don't have enough lung power to open something?

Hope this isn't a dumb question. I'm just wondering if it's plugged up. Thanks! "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules