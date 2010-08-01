|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Mikuni Carb Question
Hello everyone.
I have my carbs apart again and I'm going through them. Pop off on one was way off so I adjusted that.
Anyways, I pulled the fuel filter out of the non fuel pump carb and out of curiousity, I shoved a piece of vacuum hose in the filter hole and tried blowing through it and couldn't get any air to pass through. Is this normal? Should I be able to blow through it or is it because I don't have enough lung power to open something?
Hope this isn't a dumb question. I'm just wondering if it's plugged up. Thanks!
"When Life is Passing You By, Downshift"
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules