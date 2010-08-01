We are selling our X2 molds as we start to complete the last portion of our work in the jet ski industry.
The molds would include: top, bottom, bulkhead, tank holder, hood skin, hood liner. Everything needed to make a complete hull.
If you are interested in purchasing the molds, please contact me at 321.704.9276 or through email trinitycomposites@yahoo.com.
I have had interest from a couple of companies but nothing final. I am here to open it up to all who may be interested. We are able to ship worldwide.
Molds: $8000.00
In addition to the molds, we are also offering our services on a consulting basis for an additional cost. We will work with you one on one through one full build. We will teach layup, laminate schedule, and build quality. We will also provide you with all the materials we use and where to source them.
Thank you,
Bobby Howering