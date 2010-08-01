pxctoday

  Today, 12:07 PM #1
    Trinity Composites
    Trinity Composites is offline
    Frequent Poster Trinity Composites's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Palm Bay, FL
    Age
    39
    Posts
    162

    Trinity Composites X2 Molds for Sale

    We are selling our X2 molds as we start to complete the last portion of our work in the jet ski industry.

    The molds would include: top, bottom, bulkhead, tank holder, hood skin, hood liner. Everything needed to make a complete hull.

    If you are interested in purchasing the molds, please contact me at 321.704.9276 or through email trinitycomposites@yahoo.com.

    I have had interest from a couple of companies but nothing final. I am here to open it up to all who may be interested. We are able to ship worldwide.

    Molds: $8000.00

    In addition to the molds, we are also offering our services on a consulting basis for an additional cost. We will work with you one on one through one full build. We will teach layup, laminate schedule, and build quality. We will also provide you with all the materials we use and where to source them.

    Thank you,
    Bobby Howering
    Lightweight Evolution
    Check us out on the web-http://www.trinitycompositesinc.com
    Or find us on MySpace-
    http://www.myspace.com/80251111
  Today, 12:09 PM #2
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    4,674

    Re: Trinity Composites X2 Molds for Sale

    You're getting away from skis?
  Today, 01:31 PM #3
    cleetus
    cleetus is offline
    resident guru
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Halifax
    Posts
    1,109

    Re: Trinity Composites X2 Molds for Sale

    wow.. i love the look of those
