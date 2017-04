Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 89 650sx intake studs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location North Carolina Age 26 Posts 1 89 650sx intake studs What size studs would I need to replace with? I feel like they must be longer than the stock studs?

20170417_110340_001.jpg Last edited by Rocklobster44; Today at 12:08 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,926 Re: 89 650sx intake studs Looks like you have what you need already.



Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,999 Re: 89 650sx intake studs i like the hose clamp on your pulse line ,? is that so as you can get an air leak and kill the motor



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





i like the hose clamp on your pulse line ,? is that so as you can get an air leak and kill the motor

