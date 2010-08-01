Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ECU Tuning, parts, dyno testing etc. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2010 Location Augusta,Ga Posts 142 ECU Tuning, parts, dyno testing etc. If anyone is in need of more power, I have full dyno facility and do testing constantly. I offer full race engines, (when I have them on hand), and can tune your stock or modified ski (just send me your ECU in most cases). Will also offer tuning your actual engine on the dyno in the near future.



Spark-

110+ tunes for rec or racing

Highest hp of any of the tunes...done on dyno, not the generic crap everyone else offers

60hp to 110hp with sport mode added (so you can switch from 60hp to 110hp)



255 and 260 series skis

Highest hp on stock ski with speed limiters removed

tunes for stage 2 and 3 skis with supercharger wheels and injectors



300 skis

finishing these up in the next week!



also have some Yamahas finished and doing some final testing on a group of skis.



Parts:

I have parts from 96+ seadoo, from engines, to cylinders, to hulls, etc.





for $5 off anything over $100 use coupon pwctoday5off good till May, first 20 people!

www.RaceLabPerformance.com



racelabblack10green.jpg Last edited by Outkast187; Today at 12:03 PM . SeaDooKeys.com #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,640 Re: ECU Tuning, parts, dyno testing etc. Are you able to raise the rev limit on an MPEM from a '98 Sea Doo SPX 787?





