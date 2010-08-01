pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:01 PM #1
    Outkast187
    Apr 2010
    Augusta,Ga
    ECU Tuning, parts, dyno testing etc.

    If anyone is in need of more power, I have full dyno facility and do testing constantly. I offer full race engines, (when I have them on hand), and can tune your stock or modified ski (just send me your ECU in most cases). Will also offer tuning your actual engine on the dyno in the near future.

    Spark-
    110+ tunes for rec or racing
    Highest hp of any of the tunes...done on dyno, not the generic crap everyone else offers
    60hp to 110hp with sport mode added (so you can switch from 60hp to 110hp)

    255 and 260 series skis
    Highest hp on stock ski with speed limiters removed
    tunes for stage 2 and 3 skis with supercharger wheels and injectors

    300 skis
    finishing these up in the next week!

    also have some Yamahas finished and doing some final testing on a group of skis.

    Parts:
    I have parts from 96+ seadoo, from engines, to cylinders, to hulls, etc.


    for $5 off anything over $100 use coupon pwctoday5off good till May, first 20 people!
    www.RaceLabPerformance.com

  2. Today, 02:45 PM #2
    Cliff
    Jun 2011
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Re: ECU Tuning, parts, dyno testing etc.

    Are you able to raise the rev limit on an MPEM from a '98 Sea Doo SPX 787?


