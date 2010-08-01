pxctoday

  Today, 10:52 AM #1
    Ski_Wizard
    WANTED: 650SX OEM Pipe & Rideplate

    Looking for both a stock exhaust and rideplate
  Today, 11:44 AM #2
    silverado87
    Re: WANTED: 650SX OEM Pipe & Rideplate

    I have a rideplate...pm me
    1988 650sx- ground up resto, Jetinetics flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=88+650sx
    1992 550sx- ground up resto, Skat 15.5, PJS half pipe, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=92+550sx
    (3) 650sx hulls

