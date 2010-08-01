Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WANTED: 650SX OEM Pipe & Rideplate #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location California Age 25 Posts 539 WANTED: 650SX OEM Pipe & Rideplate Looking for both a stock exhaust and rideplate #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location Brick, NJ Posts 597 Re: WANTED: 650SX OEM Pipe & Rideplate I have a rideplate...pm me 1988 650sx - ground up resto, Jetinetics flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=88+650sx

1992 550sx - ground up resto, Skat 15.5, PJS half pipe, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=92+550sx

(3) 650sx hulls



