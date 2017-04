Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki 750 cylinder questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cheyenne Posts 39 kawasaki 750 cylinder questions I have been researching 750 cylinders and have decided to change my 29 cylinder with an unmarked SP cylinder to get the lower port timing the next time I need to freshen the motor.



Questions: how much should I expect to pay for one of these cylinders? If the cylinder is already 1.00 over does this affect the price & how much lower? How many times can you safely over size the bores [I think I have seen pistons up to 85mm]?



Any help will be appreciated.



Thanks

