  1. Today, 10:12 AM #1
    Omega5677
    Mar 2017
    Odenville, Alabama
    39
    21

    Cleaning stator area

    Any way to clean around the stator and the stator itself without causing it to blow?
  2. Today, 11:25 AM #2
    Myself
    Jun 2006
    Arkansas
    40
    4,156

    Re: Cleaning stator area

    Paper towels and a can of electrical contact cleaner.
  3. Today, 12:18 PM #3
    driftmaster
    May 2007
    Arkansas
    1,941

    Re: Cleaning stator area

    If you need to clean its probably all ready have blown seals.
