Cleaning stator area
Any way to clean around the stator and the stator itself without causing it to blow?
Paper towels and a can of electrical contact cleaner.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
If you need to clean its probably all ready have blown seals.
