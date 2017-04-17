pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. Today, 09:47 AM #1
    tiboclan
    tiboclan is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    37
    Posts
    4

    Wonder what this hose for?

    Hi there, just bought this ski and was wondering what the hose passing over the waterbox was for.
    The guy told me that it was to bypass the waterbox to be louder but can someone explain a bit further.
    It's a 1993 550sx Kawasaki
    Thank you

    Sent from my SGH-M919V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:49 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,843

    Re: Wonder what this hose for?

    Yes he bypassed the waterbox, I will have to say I have never seen it done quite like this before, it will be loud as a train wreck and it won't go any faster, I would put it back stock or if you want it a little louder go with and aluminum aftermarket waterbox.
    Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:28 AM #3
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    resident guru bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,179

    Re: Wonder what this hose for?

    Those hoses look small, if anything its hurting performance
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion

    Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426
    Nice 750 parts for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470967
    XiR factory pipe for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=471033
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:33 AM #4
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,559

    Re: Wonder what this hose for?

    dang, how come i didn't think of this!
    sweet redneck setup you got yourself,and you can adjust the valve too i bet.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:22 AM #5
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,156

    Re: Wonder what this hose for?

    That's just plain retarded. The front exit exhausts are annoying enough, why would anyone want it louder?
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:36 AM #6
    tiboclan
    tiboclan is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    37
    Posts
    4

    Re: Wonder what this hose for?

    Quote Originally Posted by restosud View Post
    dang, how come i didn't think of this!
    sweet redneck setup you got yourself,and you can adjust the valve too i bet.
    Yes, I can close it to not bypass and vice versa

    Sent from my SGH-M919V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:43 AM #7
    JSNate
    JSNate is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JSNate's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    53
    Posts
    4,036

    Re: Wonder what this hose for?

    Remove that bypass and run through the water box.. There is absolutely no benefit to not run a water box. Other than pissing off people and giving the skis a bad rep.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 12:57 PM #8
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    4,669

    Re: Wonder what this hose for?

    Wow. I. am. speechless.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests)

  1. whazguude

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 