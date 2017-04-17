|
Wonder what this hose for?
Hi there, just bought this ski and was wondering what the hose passing over the waterbox was for.
The guy told me that it was to bypass the waterbox to be louder but can someone explain a bit further.
It's a 1993 550sx Kawasaki
Thank you
Yes he bypassed the waterbox, I will have to say I have never seen it done quite like this before, it will be loud as a train wreck and it won't go any faster, I would put it back stock or if you want it a little louder go with and aluminum aftermarket waterbox.
Those hoses look small, if anything its hurting performance
dang, how come i didn't think of this!
sweet redneck setup you got yourself,and you can adjust the valve too i bet.
That's just plain retarded. The front exit exhausts are annoying enough, why would anyone want it louder?
Yes, I can close it to not bypass and vice versa
Remove that bypass and run through the water box.. There is absolutely no benefit to not run a water box. Other than pissing off people and giving the skis a bad rep.
