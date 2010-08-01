Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2009 Yamaha Vx Sport topping out at 40 mph #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location NY Posts 2 2009 Yamaha Vx Sport topping out at 40 mph Hello guys! My name is Anthony and I am new to the jetski world. i just picked up a 2009 Yamaha Vx Sport. (I believe it is a sport, it might be a base. Still not sure what they call it exactly). It has no reverse or mirrors. Anyway the ski is really clean. And the guy I bought it from had it one season only. He said he bought it from his friend last year who had a new impeller put in and a tune up. I took it home and started it and right away I noticed after revving it as it was coming down it would stall. I figured it was old gas so I threw some fresh 93 in it and took it on the water. It ran fine and it didn't stall on the water(even after full throttle and releasing) but it was only maxing out at 40 mph. I tried 4 different runs in opposite directions to rule out and wind or current. What's confusing me is that I'm pretty sure I am getting the full 8000 rpm. I investigated a little and the prop seems to be a solas prop. There is a few dings here and there but I don't see it being bad enough to lose 12-13 mph. I attached pics as well. Where should I start? A new tune up, oil change and air filter? Clogged fuel injector? Any help would be great. I have a few weeks. before all my friends get their skis out so I would love to sort it all out asap. Thanks in advance and I look forward to being a part of the Pwc community!



Ps the intake grate seems ok. As you can see from the photo under the ski where the flashlight is shining, that is the one spot with the most damage. Also I attached a pic when I got it, there was a ton of tumble weed in the jet pump. I pulled it all out with a hanger and vacuum. Thanks again. Attached Images IMG_7496.JPG (1.73 MB, 2 views)

Oh btw the ski has 70 hours. And being it's a sport there is no learner mode. Thanks

