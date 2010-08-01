Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701 61X Yamaha engine into a 94 GTX....a quick build thread. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2014 Location GA Age 36 Posts 52 701 61X Yamaha engine into a 94 GTX....a quick build thread. So my wife has a 94 GTX that is gorgeous. When we picked it up it had a near death 657 that never really did that great so I swapped in a 717 from a 96 GTI but used the old electronics. Worked perfect for the last 3 years. The ski has been on MANY adventures but this past weekend, 5 miles from the dock on the Suwannee River..the old 717 put a hole in the block. My wife said it was running great...until it didn't. So here are some facts:



1. I can't use this is a core

2. Spending about 1000 on a 717 hurts my brain

3. No skis around me for parting

4. I don't want to buy a new ski

5. She LOVES the ski

6. I have Yamaha motors and parts galore....



Hence the reason...it's getting a Yamaha power plant.



I pulled the 717 yesterday and tossed in a case. Plenty of room actually. Nothing lines up which is fully expected.



For the PTO coupler, I'm going to use a 947/951 coupler that has 6 bolts and bolt that to a machined down Yamaha Coupler. I'll show pics later.



For mounting the engine I'm going to completely cut out all the seadoo stuff and glass in stringers from a wetjet. Wetjet's used bed plates that bolt to the floor and then have rubber mounts that fit the Yamaha engine.



Cooling lines will be easy.



Electronics will be all Yamaha. Pretty easy to wire up.



The last challenge is the exhaust. I will NOT put a stock exhaust on it. I'm includined to try Wetjet but they like a lot of room. My real plan is too put a factory b mod pipe from a blaster in there. This ***** will be braapy! haha.



Engine will be a pretty stock 61x with 165 compression and a 46 sbn from a wetjet.



I want this ski done ASAP so I'm only giving myself one month which is plenty of time.



I've attached a picture of the ski and the hole in the motor. The little 89 SP also known as the slut-doo around these parts(cause it's filled with all kids of different parts) did awesome pulling the ole girl up river. I swear the 587 in that thing is something created from the seadoo gods. Too much fun.



More to come....

