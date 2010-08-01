|
|
-
dingleberry hone ok?
what is the hone preference for these little motors?
tore into my 650sx last week to change crank seals, I have some piston scuffing and I also doubt the ability of the person who put in these new pistons before I bought it
I doubt more than anything he even honed it or put in correct sized pistons If needed, I might as well order the hone now
what is the common consensus here for hone type?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules