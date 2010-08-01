Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 Tigershark 640 won't crank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Minnesota Posts 21 1995 Tigershark 640 won't crank Hey guys, just finished putting my rebuilt ski back together the other day. Was going to do a test start to fine tune the carbs a bit. But I figured I'd check and make sure I have spark. So, I check one plug, spark is good. Then I pull the other plug and try to crank it, nothing. I can hear a click from the Ebox, but won't crank over. So I pull the Ebox and check the starter solenoid, sure enough that's what's clicking. So I check voltage, I have 12v on one side, then 12v on the other when I push the start button. So I have to assume a bad starter, right? Could I be overlooking something? What stinks is I gotta pull all the exhaust again if it's the starter. But, just figured I'd ask for another opinion.



Re: 1995 Tigershark 640 won't crank Lol I had the same exact problem with a 95 Tigershark montego 640 that I used to own. Turned out for me that the stud on the starter that connects to the red wire had worn and came loose, and wasn't making connection. For it to temporarily start I would hold to wire in different directions so it would make contact. I eventually had to buy a new starter.

Move the red wire that connects to the starter around and see if it has come loose. You may need a new starter.



Move the red wire that connects to the starter around and see if it has come loose. You may need a new starter.





