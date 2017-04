Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 98' Kawi 750 SXI Pump Housing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location CT Posts 19 WTB 98' Kawi 750 SXI Pump Housing My pump seized after winter storage...looking for a replacement pump housing for a 1998 Kawi SXI Pro or equivalent pump...pretty sure 94-08 will fit it.



Here's an example of what I'm looking for: https://www.ebay.com/itm/361946027396



