Noticed that engine was running poorly after got back from lake. Checked compression and sure it is - last cylinder showing about 50 PSI.
Took the head off for inspection and noticed multiple dings in head and on top of piston, like some metal piece was bouncing around: (pictures are clickable for larger resolution)
The sleeve itself doesn't look to be in bad shape - it does looks scratched a little on picture, but does feel very smooth to the touch:
Except for this breakage shown in a picture - don't know if this going to be a problem or not:
So, can anybody tell me what happened here? Is the ring from piston broke off and started bouncing around?
Also what is it going to take to get it rebuild? I've never rebuild an engine before, but willing to learn. Last time I just replaced my core with the rebuilt engine from SBT. Don't wanna fork out a grand again if it is possible to do it at home.