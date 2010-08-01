pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 04:42 PM #1
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,822

    94X2 Project $1250 located in Las Vegas

    I have a project ski, it is a 94 and in pieces at this time. Everything is there to make it complete except an impeller. You can look up my 94X2 build to see what has been done to the hull. There are even some pics of the 650 engine, it is very clean. The exhaust outlet has already been moved forward with a nice RHAAS outlet (full 2" exhaust system). The 650 motor comes with a Westcoast intake with a brand new Mikuni 44 and the stock exhaust. Stock bars and steering.
    It would come with some extra parts like a Westcoast tank with pickups, a lithium battery and charger, bilge pump (already installed), JessX2 tubbies (already dry-fitted), a GT front fill and a few more odds and ends that were going to be for the build. Has triple pissers, front and back billet bow eyes both with tow loops There are no footpads and there will need to be some sanding and paint work to make it perfect but the graphics are in excellent condition.
    Everything for $1250 but you have to reassemble it, and you have to come get it.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:58 PM #2
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is offline
    resident guru aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,144

    Re: 94X2 Project $1250 located in Las Vegas

    Dang, You just bought that ski too! You must be buckin for the new sxr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:15 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,822

    Re: 94X2 Project $1250 located in Las Vegas

    Well a year an a half ago but yes...
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:17 PM #4
    Supdood
    Supdood is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    81

    Re: 94X2 Project $1250 located in Las Vegas

    Pics? Very interested
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Matt Jones

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 