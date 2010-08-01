Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 94X2 Project $1250 located in Las Vegas #1 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,822 94X2 Project $1250 located in Las Vegas I have a project ski, it is a 94 and in pieces at this time. Everything is there to make it complete except an impeller. You can look up my 94X2 build to see what has been done to the hull. There are even some pics of the 650 engine, it is very clean. The exhaust outlet has already been moved forward with a nice RHAAS outlet (full 2" exhaust system). The 650 motor comes with a Westcoast intake with a brand new Mikuni 44 and the stock exhaust. Stock bars and steering.

It would come with some extra parts like a Westcoast tank with pickups, a lithium battery and charger, bilge pump (already installed), JessX2 tubbies (already dry-fitted), a GT front fill and a few more odds and ends that were going to be for the build. Has triple pissers, front and back billet bow eyes both with tow loops There are no footpads and there will need to be some sanding and paint work to make it perfect but the graphics are in excellent condition.

Everything for $1250 but you have to reassemble it, and you have to come get it. .......

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,144 Re: 94X2 Project $1250 located in Las Vegas Dang, You just bought that ski too! You must be buckin for the new sxr. #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,822 Re: 94X2 Project $1250 located in Las Vegas Well a year an a half ago but yes... .......

Pics? Very interested

