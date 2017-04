Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki X2 Ignition Electronics #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2013 Location Palm springs ca Age 32 Posts 2,504 Kawasaki X2 Ignition Electronics Before I forget if this runs or not, I better sell it!



Yes it does run, it was pulled from a 90' X2



75 bucks + The malarkey



IMG_20170416_075604211.jpg



If you wouldn't mind contributing to my laziness, contact me about 550/650 pumps. 50 bucks each just pay shipping. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 392 Re: Kawasaki X2 Ignition Electronics sending a pm on 650 pump 91 super couch

91 550sx with 701 and big pump

88 550 RC-520 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules