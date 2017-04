Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Weld cadt aluminum? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Odenville, Alabama Age 39 Posts 18 Weld cadt aluminum? Found why i suspect the venture is running rough.....shes breathing her own fumes......i think the exhaust is14923663436551075464650.jpg14923663436551075464650.jpg cast aluminum....right? Weldable or cheaper to just replace? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,837 Re: Weld cadt aluminum? Given the price of used parts right now I would just replace it, with all the oil and gas that has gone through that pipe it will be a b!tch to weld. Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,993 Re: Weld cadt aluminum? JB weld



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

It just keeps getting better..........friggin 2nd hand skis



