I have a 2002 STX1100 and it ran fine last time I used it. Now, when I put the key in and turn switch on, I get no dash lights and no starter. With the ignition on, I can jump the solenoid, it starts right up and I have a faint dash. When I tap the green start button, I can hear the starter engage. The red button kills the engine, but I get nothing when I depress the green button. I figured it was a faulty solenoid so I ordered a new one, but the ski does the same thing after I installed the new part. To give you history on this ski, I bought it with about 75 hours on it and had the EMM rebuilt to get it running. Two years later, it had around 95 hours and the EMM failed again, so I had it rebuilt a second time. If anyone has a solution, I'd appreciate some help!

