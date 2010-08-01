|
4-Tec Parts, Motors, Blocks, Cranks, Heads
I have acquired quite a collection of Seadoo 4-tec parts in the past couple months and I need to move some parts out of my shop.
04 RXP Motor Complete (Needs rebuilding, head dropped valve)
04 RXP Motor (SBT) - Havent touched it, maybe good, maybe bad
2 Sets of 4-tec Crankcases in good reusable condition - STD Bore
2-3 Good Heads
3-4 Heads needing valve work
I probably have another 3-4 Blocks that need some kind of work, rebuild, heads, etc.
I also have good cranks, pistons, etc.
Lets make some deals and move this stuff! Call / txt 843-415-5475
