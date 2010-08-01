Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 4-Tec Parts, Motors, Blocks, Cranks, Heads #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2012 Location Bluffton / HHI, SC Age 34 Posts 97 4-Tec Parts, Motors, Blocks, Cranks, Heads I have acquired quite a collection of Seadoo 4-tec parts in the past couple months and I need to move some parts out of my shop.



04 RXP Motor Complete (Needs rebuilding, head dropped valve)

04 RXP Motor (SBT) - Havent touched it, maybe good, maybe bad



2 Sets of 4-tec Crankcases in good reusable condition - STD Bore

2-3 Good Heads

3-4 Heads needing valve work



I probably have another 3-4 Blocks that need some kind of work, rebuild, heads, etc.



I also have good cranks, pistons, etc.



