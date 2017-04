Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RN superjet cylinder conversion to 64X #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location YNB. Age 30 Posts 13 RN superjet cylinder conversion to 64X I would like to ask a question about the yamaha cylinder as am planning to replace the damaged 62T cylinder. Am looking for mid-top range performance and I would like to save $$ and be away from the porting headach. And am using dual SBN-R 44's with R&D manifold.



What if I installed a 64X cylinder onto 62T case, is that going to work for me? as the exhaust port is high and will improve the top end power.

