1991 Yamaha Waverunner III Engine won't turn over (Help!!)

Hi everyone,



SO I've been working on my Yamaha Waverunner III and it's been going well until we brought it to the lake today. It took a few tries to catch and start up, but we finally got it. THen we took it out and tried to push the throttle fully and then the engine cut and we couldn't start it back up.



I have cleaned and rebuilt the carb (to the best of my ability) and replaced the spark plugs. When I rebuilt the carb, I rebuilt it as a BN44. It was missing some of the gaskets included in the kit that the directions said a BN44 should have, so I added them in thinking it may improve how it runs.



I use premix (40:1) and no longer have a choke, so we pour about a cap full of gas straight into the carb.



Below is a video of what it sounds like when we try to turn it on. It'll start, but it just doesn't seem like it wants to catch. Any ideas??



