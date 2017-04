Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 Kawasaki js440 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2011 Location ca Posts 88 2 Kawasaki js440 2 1981 Kawasaki js440 mostly stock both have coffman water box and two-year-old Hydro-Turf one has Mariner ride plate title in hand last registered 2015 $800 for both Attached Images 20170318_182724.jpg (3.30 MB, 11 views) 89 x2, 89 650sx, 92 750sx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules