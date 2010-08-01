I have the opportunity to purchase one of these 3 choices.
1. 2-2006 RXP both with just over 100 hours on each and both just had the Superchargers rebuilt. Comes with Double Trailer. Seller asking $14000 Canadian.
2. 2-2008 RXP both with around 50 hours each and comes with a double trailer. Seller asking $16000 Canadian
3. 2-2017 Brand New Spark units with a brand new Karavan trailer for $17756.67 Canadian.
I used to to have a 2003 GTI LE and sold it a couple of years ago and do miss it. So which would you chose of the above 3 choices?