pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:10 PM #1
    Zak_149
    Zak_149 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Southern Cal
    Age
    19
    Posts
    3

    1990 650sx spark issue?

    Hey guys bought a ski a couple of weeks ago and had the chance to get out today. Got on the water and my ski had a ton of pop of the bottom end but past 50% throttle I my absolutely falls on its face. Starts to sound like it wants to pick up and start at times but for the most part, Nothing. I got home and dried everything out but now I can't get it to even spark. I'm thinking CDI or coil? I have never owned a ski before or even a two stroke. I do have basic mechinaical knowledge I've owned a few dirt bikes and an old VW bug. Anyways, any help would be nice.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:17 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    44
    Posts
    11,679

    Re: 1990 650sx spark issue?

    Do you have a meter?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:23 PM #3
    Sev1n
    Sev1n is offline
    PWCToday Regular Sev1n's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Lake havasu
    Age
    24
    Posts
    146

    Re: 1990 650sx spark issue?

    had one do the same thing, the CDI/COIL is 1 unit, replace it. mine would drop spark to 1 cylinder only after 1/2 to 3/4 throttle.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 