Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1990 650sx spark issue? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southern Cal Age 19 Posts 3 1990 650sx spark issue? Hey guys bought a ski a couple of weeks ago and had the chance to get out today. Got on the water and my ski had a ton of pop of the bottom end but past 50% throttle I my absolutely falls on its face. Starts to sound like it wants to pick up and start at times but for the most part, Nothing. I got home and dried everything out but now I can't get it to even spark. I'm thinking CDI or coil? I have never owned a ski before or even a two stroke. I do have basic mechinaical knowledge I've owned a few dirt bikes and an old VW bug. Anyways, any help would be nice. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,679 Re: 1990 650sx spark issue? Do you have a meter? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 24 Posts 146 Re: 1990 650sx spark issue? had one do the same thing, the CDI/COIL is 1 unit, replace it. mine would drop spark to 1 cylinder only after 1/2 to 3/4 throttle. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules