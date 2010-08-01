|
|
-
1990 650sx spark issue?
Hey guys bought a ski a couple of weeks ago and had the chance to get out today. Got on the water and my ski had a ton of pop of the bottom end but past 50% throttle I my absolutely falls on its face. Starts to sound like it wants to pick up and start at times but for the most part, Nothing. I got home and dried everything out but now I can't get it to even spark. I'm thinking CDI or coil? I have never owned a ski before or even a two stroke. I do have basic mechinaical knowledge I've owned a few dirt bikes and an old VW bug. Anyways, any help would be nice.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1990 650sx spark issue?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 1990 650sx spark issue?
had one do the same thing, the CDI/COIL is 1 unit, replace it. mine would drop spark to 1 cylinder only after 1/2 to 3/4 throttle.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules