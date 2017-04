Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for a few 750sx parts... #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 123 Looking for a few 750sx parts... I'm looking to buy a few things for 1992/93 750sx's





-2 Finger throttles (with good cables)

-complete working ebox

-Little rubber thing for gas tank cover to slide in

-Start stop switch with all wires complete

-Filter adapters for dual carb CDK2's





Send any pictures you may have to 985-640-5739



Stephen





